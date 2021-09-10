Wilder World Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.95 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $117.34 million and $6.95 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00161482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043052 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,552,050 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

