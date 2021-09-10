Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 22,236 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WLDN remained flat at $$38.20 on Friday. 48,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The stock has a market cap of $487.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

