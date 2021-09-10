WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00405603 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.