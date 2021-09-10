WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 18,462 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of SM Energy worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.