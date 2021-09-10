WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 357.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,787 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 200,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 511,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 303,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 102,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,106. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.