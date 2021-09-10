WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 277,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,553. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.