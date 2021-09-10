WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 30,733 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

ORCL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 459,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

