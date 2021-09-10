WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 9,818 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $2,561,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

NYSE MD traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $29.47. 6,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,795. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

