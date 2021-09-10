WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,574. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

