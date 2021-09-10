WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $15.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. 86,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

