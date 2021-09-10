WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of SLM worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 89,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.