WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.35 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.56. 15,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.