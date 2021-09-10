WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.99 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 142,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,866. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

