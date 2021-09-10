WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 214.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,678 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,978 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,631 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,078 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,574. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.