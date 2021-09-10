WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,604.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

NFLX stock traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $606.90. The company had a trading volume of 208,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,288. The company has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

