WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.03. 20,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.91 and a 12-month high of $153.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.