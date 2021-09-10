WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 63.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.63. 16,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,237. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

