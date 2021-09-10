WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 12,321 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,785 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Accenture by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Accenture stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

