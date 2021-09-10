WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 779 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.26. 17,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,041. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

