WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 116,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,921. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

