WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.17. 8,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

