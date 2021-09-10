WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.