Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

WTKWY opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

