Wolverine Trading LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 5.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFEB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.66 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

