WOM Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $365,209.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $365,209.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

