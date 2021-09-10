Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $889,955.22

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $889,955.22 and $73,563.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.46 or 0.07208114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.63 or 0.01397379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00388998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00126149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00536738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00553413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00347201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006723 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

