Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 3,574 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $137.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

