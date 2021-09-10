Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 813 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

LLY stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.95. 62,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

