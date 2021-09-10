Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.07. 393,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. The stock has a market cap of $472.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

