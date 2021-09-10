Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 8,064 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.55. 32,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. The company has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.32. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

