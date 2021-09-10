Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 9,632 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 219,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

