Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) traded down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.61 and last traded at $84.88. 1,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

