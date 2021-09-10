Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $516,287.99 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $7.87 or 0.00017380 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $516,287.99 and $999.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.