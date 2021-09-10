Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties One Day Volume Reaches $49,102.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $714.16 or 0.01555795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.37 million and $49,102.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.