Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.98

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and traded as high as C$10.47. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1,135,654 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

