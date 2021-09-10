Xend Finance (XEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $747,471.00

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.82 million and $747,471.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00183882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.05 or 1.00021825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.49 or 0.07082487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.00853761 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

