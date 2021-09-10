XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

