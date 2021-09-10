XMON Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,458.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $14,458.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,466.50 or 0.03276889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00125403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00182628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,727.02 or 0.99942466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.78 or 0.07038181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.00848609 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

