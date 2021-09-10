XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s 7th Largest Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned about 0.22% of XPO Logistics worth $35,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

