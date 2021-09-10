XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11.

XPO stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

