XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11.
XPO stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
