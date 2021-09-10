XRP (XRP) Price Tops $1.07

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $50.05 billion and approximately $6.41 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.00900052 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,277,229 coins and its circulating supply is 46,585,282,244 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

