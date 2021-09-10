XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $589,746.08 and $56.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00088075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00106186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014297 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

