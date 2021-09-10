YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Cap of $92,443.05

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $92,443.05 and $258.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,917.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.04 or 0.07276125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $648.44 or 0.01412175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00390214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00125351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.61 or 0.00552313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00566044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00346450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006733 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.