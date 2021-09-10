YIELD App Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $55.95 million and approximately $768,954.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,450,049 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

