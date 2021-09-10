YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.03 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $55.03 million and $585,896.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00162799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043291 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,450,049 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

