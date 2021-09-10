yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $194,083.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $194,083.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $20.86 or 0.00046611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00125403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00182628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,727.02 or 0.99942466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.78 or 0.07038181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.00848609 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

