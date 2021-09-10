Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce sales of $155.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.94 million and the highest is $155.30 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $147.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $606.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,175 shares of company stock worth $30,951,347. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.