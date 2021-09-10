Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report sales of $328.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $307.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $809,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

