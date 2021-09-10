Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report sales of $41.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the highest is $45.58 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $146.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.24 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.88 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $96.00 on Friday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

