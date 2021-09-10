Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce $793.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $721.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $676.57 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $676.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.42.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

